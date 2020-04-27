Clear

Tennessee businesses re-opening after coronavirus and community is ready

Small businesses in Lincoln still gearing up for economy to fully open.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 6:04 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

While Alabama is still waiting for the end of its coronavirus Stay At Home order, some people went back to work, and restaurants, in Tennessee on Monday as that state's restrictions were reduced.

It’s the first time in more than a month anyone could sit down and eat at a restaurant in Tennessee.

WAAY 31 went to Lincoln County to see what businesses and customers are doing to stay safe.

"Glad. I'm happy to hear they were able to open back up," said Rick and Sally Syler.

The Sylers ate outside the Local Cafe on Main Avenue in Fayetteville.

The couple was excited to dine out for the first time in a month and wasted little time before supporting this local restaurant.

Restaurant owners wouldn’t let media shoot video inside, but the Sylers said business seemed slow when they went in.

They also told us all workers and almost everyone inside the local café wore masks.

"I know there's a lot of people anxious to actually step foot back into the store and so we're so excited to have everybody come in," said Mary Ogle.

While several businesses in Lincoln county are open and ready for business, there are others like Bumblee Baby and Kids that's awaiting for Wednesday when all retail businesses can open again and see their customers.

"This is actually going on our 6th week being closed. So i'm very anxious for our customers to come back in. We're going to keep the door open, if it's pretty, to try and limit people from having so much contact with things," said Ogle.

She owns Bumblebee Baby and Kids and she’s hoping to see new and familiar faces Wednesday morning.

Ogle closed her store in early March before Tennessee issued a stay at home order.

While customers couldn’t enter, she stayed open for delivery and curbside pick up orders of online orders.

"This has been a trying time for the business. It has kind of forced me to look at other options and grow and implement those new changes that i was talking about," she said.

Ogle appreciates the support she sees across the community and the Sysler's told WAAY-31 they're happy to provide it.

"Looking forward to doing whatever we can do to help to get the economy to go back...Wish them luck. I know it's been hard on nearly everybody so get open and get going," they said.

Businesses like hair salons and barber shops can re-open at a later date that hasn't been announced just yet.

The city told us it’s looking at additional guidelines to be determined.

