Tennessee again extends coronavirus state of emergency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has once again extended the state of emergency for another two months as the state continues to see large jumps in people testing positive for COVID-19.

Lee, a Republican, initially imposed the state of emergency on March 12 in order to free up funding and relax rules regarding the treatment and containment of COVID-19. It was set to expire June 30 after he first extended the declaration in May.

The state of emergency urges - but does not require - limited activity, maintain social distancing and staying home whenever possible.