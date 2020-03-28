Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Hospital CEO: More than 3,000 tested for coronavirus in North Alabama Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Tennessee Valley sees slight uptick in coronavirus cases

As of 1:15 p.m., Lauderdale, Madison and Morgan counties all increased by one case each.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 1:25 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

With new numbers of positive coronavirus cases posted by the Alabama Department of Public Health on Saturday afternoon, some counties in north Alabama are seeing an increase in their number of confirmed cases.

As of 1:15 p.m., Lauderdale, Madison and Morgan counties all increased by one case each.

Here's the current breakdown in the Tennessee Valley:

  • Colbert - 1
  • DeKalb - 4
  • Franklin - 3
  • Jackson - 5 (1 death)
  • Lauderdale - 12 (1 death)
  • Lawrence - 3
  • Limestone - 16
  • Madison - 62 (1 death)
  • Marshall - 4
  • Morgan - 14

Right now, the three deaths in Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties are the only ones confirmed by the ADPH. The Mobile County Health Department confirmed Friday morning that a 66-year-old man died after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). If confirmed by the ADPH, that would bring the state total to four deaths due to COVID-19.

Officials said the man had recently travelled out of state, but did not specify where he went.

During a press briefing on Saturday, Madison County Chairman Dale Strong said some of the greatest increases in recent days have been seen in Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events