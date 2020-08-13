Teens who vape are 5 times more likely to get COVID-19

A recent study found teens who vape are about 5-7 times more likely to get the coronavirus.

Huntsville Hospital Pediatric Specialist, Suzanne Rastorfer, told WAAY 31 a specific concern when it comes to teenagers, vaping and coronavirus.

"We have seen a few young people, teenagers specifically, who have been on the ventilator and have history of vaping and cigarette smoking," said Dr. Rastorfer.

Dr. Rastorfer said on top of the damage vaping can do to the lungs, it's also a way some teens socialize. Doctors worry that socializing often means a lack of social distancing.

“Share vaping materials with each other, talk to each other without masks on, go to bars and drink around each other and vape, all of those things are going to essentially guarantee they get the coronavirus,” said Dr. Rastorfer.

She said people who get the virus and vape will likely experience extreme shortness of breath and a bad cough. She told WAAY 31 it's never a good time to vape, but called it especially dangerous now.

“I do think less people would get the coronavirus and other respiratory illnesses if they didn’t vape and use cigarettes than if they did," said Dr. Rastorfer.

Dr. Rastorfer said the study out of Stanford University is another reason teens should understand they're not invinsible.