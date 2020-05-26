Clear

North Alabama teens struggling to find jobs during coronavirus pandemic

Statistics from the Bureau of Labor show one out of every three teens who want a job don’t one. It's the highest unemployment rate since the late 1940's.

Posted: May 26, 2020 6:31 PM
Updated: May 26, 2020 8:14 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Thursday, WAAY 31 will learn how many more people filed for unemployment since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. New details show one of the hardest hit groups, is teenagers.

One teenager in Huntsville told WAAY 31 she's applied to several retail stores and restaurants. She says a lot of stores aren't hiring during the pandemic, making it difficult for her to make any money this summer.

"We're not qualified like a lot of other people are for jobs, so it's already a struggle doing that," said high school student, Ally Gentry.

Ally Gentry is a junior at Hazel Green High School. She started looking for a summer job two weeks ago.

"It's been hard enough trying to find applications from people who aren't having businesses open right now," said Gentry.

Gentry says she's reached out ​at least five retail stores, like Belk. She says they are all either closed or not hiring.

"A lot of places right now are afraid to hire i think because of the Coronavirus, so it's scary taking on people who they aren't used to having in the workplace," said Gentry.

Gentry told WAAY 31 because she is a high school student without much experience, looking for a job is even more intimidating.

"I can't go to everyone to get applications, I can't have interviews face to face like most people would," said Gentry.

Gentry says no matter how hard it is, she is determined to get a job.

"Once i do go off to college next year, hopefully i have a little bit of savings," said Gentry.

Other high school students WAAY 31 spoke to say while they are still applying for jobs, they are also relying on babysitting as a source of income.

