Take 5 to Give $5: Grant helps Huntsville homeless shelter secure food, cleaning supplies

A homeless shelter in Huntsville is needing more food and cleaning supplies due to the coronavirus.

The New Future Inc. is just one of dozens of non-profits in North Alabama receiving funding from the Community of Foundation of Greater Huntsville to help with these expenses.

For the past six months, Andrew Carroll, his fiance and stepson have called the New Futures shelter home. They moved from North Carolina in search of a fresh start.

"Before New Futures, my life was absolutely chaotic,” Carroll said. “I left Huntsville originally to get clean and we came back.”

After years of battling a drug addiction, Carroll is celebrating two years of sobriety. He said the recovery process hasn’t been easy, but for the first time, he has the support he needs to move forward.

"It became easier knowing that I had New Futures as a security blanket, something that can make me comfortable enough to learn and to get back out there into the world,” Carroll said.

New Futures is the only shelter in Huntsville that allows families to live together as they work to find jobs and a home of their own. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, the number of families on the waiting list has increased.

Since donations are down and their cleaning budget is increasing, executive director Tanya Rains applied for the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville's emergency relief fund.

"I had 11 calls looking for placement,” Rains said.

The grant will help pay their utility bills and purchase cleaning supplies and food.

Carroll is grateful the staff is doing everything they can to keep the shelter clean and well stocked during the pandemic so his family can stay together.

"I would be so uncomfortable being apart from them. For us to be together, it's a great feeling,” he said.

WAAY is partnering with Toyota and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber to support Take 5 to Give $5 for the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.

Take 5 to Give $5 is a giving campaign to help support nonprofits in the greater Huntsville area who are serving on the frontline of the coronavirus response. The initiative is part of #GivingTuesdayNow — a global day of giving on May 5, 2020.

To donate, go to communityfoundationhsv.org or for text to give, text "GiveHSV" to 44-321.