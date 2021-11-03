Supply chain disturbances are causing prescription drug shortages

The global supply chain bottleneck could impact your next trip to a pharmacy. Some drugs are in short supply.

Getting your prescriptions filled for A.D.D., diabetes, and asthma medications are already reported to take longer than normal in North Alabama.

The supply chain issue causing the delays can be downright terrifying for some people.

“The steroids keep me alive and without them, I wouldn’t be here," said Cheryl Jones.

Jones has Addison's Disease, which is a rare adrenal gland disease. Getting her medication is a matter of life or death.

She is prescribed the steroid Hydrocortisone. That medication is one of more than 110 drugs the FDA has listed for a current shortage.

“It’s really scary to call up the pharmacy and try to get your prescription filled and they say, ‘Well, it’s on backorder, we don’t know when it’s going to be in.’ So, it’s been very difficult," said Jones.

Trent McLemore, a pharmacist at Star Market Discount Pharmacy in Huntsville, said they're currently experiencing a shortage of three types of medications:

Antibiotic Cipro 500 mg

Actemra for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Dulera inhalers for asthma

Mclemore said to call multiple pharmacies if yours says it doesn't have your medication in stock.

"There’s no reason to go without medicine, especially if it’s something you desperately need," he said. "If they’re not able to get it, somebody can somewhere more than likely, or we can work with a doctor and change it something that does work or at least be a suitable replacement in the meantime.”

McLemore said they usually are able to get medications in within a couple of days.