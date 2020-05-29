Superintendent announces plans for Huntsville City Schools 2020-2021 school year

WAAY 31 is learning more about what learning could look like for Huntsville City School students this fall.

Superintendent Christie Finley presented the options for the 2020-2021 school year at a special called board meeting Thursday.

Right now those three different plans are traditional, blended, and virtual.

Which one the district goes with depends on the health situation over the summer.

The first option is traditional learning.

That's face to face instruction and daily, in-person attendance.

There would need to be no current surge or a very low number of cases.

Option two, is blended.

Students would have a staggered schedule using both in-person and virtual learning.

This would be implemented if there is an increase in daily cases or concern for a spike in cases.

Option three is all virtual.

This would happen if there's a high rate of daily cases in the fall.

"While as a nation there's a lot of uncertainty with now and in the fall what we do want our families to know we are working diligently as a district to prepare several frameworks that promote a safe and healthy environment for teaching and learning," said Christie Finley, Huntsville City Schools Superintendent

All students, K-12 will have the option to register for virtual classes beginning on June 5th.

There's a board meeting next thursday where we should learn more.

District leaders say these plans can change as health conditions change.