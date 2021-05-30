Sunday's warm weather called for people to have fun at Point Mallard's waterpark

Many families took advantage of Sunday's warmer temperatures and spent some time outside on a boat or a pool. WAAY 31 went to Point Mallard's waterpark and caught up with a family who took advantage of the park for Memorial Day weekend.

When Sunday called for almost perfect weather, people jumped at the opportunity to spend the day at Point Mallard's waterpark.

The waterpark did not open in 2020 because of the coronavirus, and some worried history would repeat itself.

“Due to this COVID stuff, I was like, ‘Is it still going to open?'" Britlee Washburn said.

After being deprived of Point Mallard's wave pool, Britlee and her mom, Courtney Washburn, said they're going to make up for lost time.

“We got our passes. We’re going to be here every day, every day that we can, definitely," Courtney said.

Other's were just as excited as those two. In fact, there was a line of people waiting for 10 o'clock to hit and the waterpark to open for day 2.

“Just having us all here together, like, we’ve been friends now for about two years, so, like the last time it was open we were here together," Courtney said to her friend. “I look forward to having all my kids with me, you know, just throughout the summer.”

Point Mallard's waterpark is still following CDC and state guidelines to make sure they keep their guests safe.