Students, parents react to coronavirus cases in Huntsville City Schools, Madison County Schools

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to increase around the State of Alabama, two school districts in north Alabama now have confirmed cases among their teaching staff.

Both Huntsville City Schools and Madison County Schools confirmed that one teacher in each district have tested positive.

Denis Marites Truijullo, a sixth grader at Morris School in Huntsville said she was in the class of the teacher who tested positive. She said she and her family became nervous after hearing the news.

"I was scared of something because I had classes with her," said Marites Truijullo.

Her cousin, Christopher Hernandez, is also in the sixth grade, but didn't have any classes with the teacher in question. He said their family has been reinforcing ways to stay safe amid the pandemic.

"Washing your hands more, being careful with what you do around...don't be around such a big crowd, cause you never know if they might have it," said Hernandez.

Across the county, at Endeavor Elementary School, another teacher also tested positive. That news made some parents across the district nervous.

"I just pray that anyone that anyone that did get involved with that teacher wasn't at the school. Hopefully, she'd gotten it since she left the school. And that's all we can do is pray for everyone at this point that things are going to get better," said parent Amy Latiker.

Based on when the Endeavor teacher last had contact with the schools system MCS officials said the final date of concern should be March 28.

As for the impact on Morris School, HCS officials said that they will stop doing curbside food distribution at the school and instead serve that community through a school bus delivery system.