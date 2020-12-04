Students at Whitesburg Christian Academy are helping seniors in need

It's the season of giving and Home Instead Senior Care is doing just that for seniors in need!

WAAY 31 spoke with Whitesburg Christian Academy students who will be helping dozens of seniors during the holidays.

Common wishes the seniors ask for are paper towels, toilet paper and body wash. A student at Whitesburg Christian Academy told WAAY 31 seeing some of the wishes reminded him how fortunate he is.

"When I open my presents, I’ll be, I’ll remember that some of these things I will get, I might not need as much as other kids in the world or other people in the world might need them," said 7th grader Thaddeus Landman.

"Be a Santa to a Senior" showed Landman the importance of giving back to the community.

The pandemic almost stopped this annual event. A 7th grader at the academy, Katherine Thomas, is thankful that wasn't the case. Thomas believes these presents will remind the seniors people are thinking of them.

“I feel like it will have a good impact and they’ll feel more involved, and they’ll be happier, and it will kind of boost their spirits even though they’ve kind of been isolated, and feel isolated wherever they’re staying right now," she said.

It's the 17th year for the "Be a Santa to a Senior" program. About 500 seniors in Madison, Morgan and Limestone Counties will have three of their holiday wishes come true this year.

The seniors will receive their presents on Dec. 12.