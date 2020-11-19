Students at Guntersville High School transition to remote learning

Starting Friday, Nov. 20, Guntersville High School students will transition to remote learning due to coronavirus.

This is the second time students have had to make this transition this month.

Guntersville City Schools Superintendent Brett Stanton said it's due to the number of faculty and staff who either have been diagnosed with coronavirus or been in close contact with someone who has. He said they are going to deep clean the school during this time.

WAAY 31 spoke to a junior at Guntersville High School about how these changes are impacting students' lives.

"I think the hardest part really, especially for seniors or even juniors, is all of the normal stuff that we used to do, we don't get to do anymore," said Mercedes Tilley, junior at Guntersville High School.

Students enrolled in traditional learning expect to return to the classroom after Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30.