Coronavirus case confirmed at Ralph Askins Elementary School in Fayetteville

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed on Tuesday that another student tested positive for coronavirus.

The case was confirmed at Ralph Askins Elementary School. The district says contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in direct contact was notified.

On Monday, the district said that four students at Ralph Askins Elementary School, five students at Fayetteville Middle School, one system employee and one Fayetteville High School employee tested positive for the virus.

Tuesday’s announcement says “Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home.”