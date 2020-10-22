Straight to Ale Brewing in Huntsville to reopen after temporary coronavirus closure

Straight to Ale Brewing in Huntsville is reopening after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The brewery posted to Facebook on Thursday, saying that all staff members that came in contact with the employee have tested negative. It is reopening Friday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. after temporarily closing on Wednesday.

“Staff members are providing proof of negative test results before returning to work. During our shutdown, we are having our entire facility professionally deep cleaned to ensure a safe environment upon reopening," Straight to Ale said.

The brewery said it’s confident that the positive test result was an isolated incident that occurred outside of the business. It said the employee had “extremely limited contact” with the rest of the staff prior to testing positive. That employee is quarantining.

You can see the full announcement below: