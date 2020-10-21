Straight to Ale Brewing in Huntsville temporarily closes due to employee coronavirus case

Straight to Ale Brewing in Huntsville is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The brewery made the announcement in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

“As per CDC guidelines, after we close our doors a cleaning crew will come in to deep clean and sanitize our entire facility. All staff who have come into contact with the positive employee are being sent in for testing, and employees will need to have proof of a negative result to be able to return to work,” Wednesday’s post said.

Straight to Ale says it will reopen when it receives enough negative test results from staff.

You can find the full Facebook post below: