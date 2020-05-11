Stovehouse restaurants adapt to state health order amid coronavirus

Many restaurants are now open for the first time in weeks, Huntsville's Stovehouse welcomed people back, thanks to Governor Kay Ivey's adjusted health order. Stovehouse made major adjustments to the property to follow the CDC guidelines of coronavirus mitigation.

Stovehouse opened up on Monday, but not many people came out to the previously popular stop. Officials tell WAAY31 they are ready with sanitizing stations and distanced seating but they don't know when people will return.

"What we realized is we have 12 acres to spread out over, and it's beautiful weather and we thought why not use all that space to give everyone a larger comfort zone," Steven Jackson, Marketing Director of Stovehouse, said.

Jackson says seating is now spaced at least eight feet apart, and there's still room for hundreds of people. Not only that, staff members will be in charge of sanitizing tables between use. Restaurants will have low-contact ordering options, but on day one of opening, not many customers showed up.

"We are optimistic that folks are going to come here and be responsible for their actions, folks are going to police themselves so that we can keep this place open and keep Huntsville open," Jackson said.

Jackson tells WAAY31 there are two restaurants and a bar that have yet to open. The ones that have reopened are keeping their old hours, serving customers from 10 am to 10 pm. He says financially, it's been a struggle for many, but they are ready to bounce back.

"Been able to stay open, they obviously are all adapting like everyone here in Huntsville. I know it's been hard on them and they've lost some employees, it's great that some of that can come back now," Jackson said.

Jackson says there is a plan in place if there is another spike of coronavirus cases, and Stovehouse would have to close once again.

"We've created a methodology that's based on triggers and mandates, state mandates, and CDC guidelines. So we could easily go back to curbside and no dining on campus if that's what we need to do to account for that," Jackson said.

On Wednesday, the Porthouse bar will open, the other restaurants will open in the coming weeks.

Stovehouse has their own security to help educate customers about safety guidelines.