Stores reopening at Huntsville’s Bridge Street under new Safer at Home order

Retailers at Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville are planning to open back up after Alabama’s Stay at Home order ends Thursday at 5 p.m.
A spokesperson for the shopping center, Haley Buie, said around 40% of retailers there plan to open on Friday. On Thursday, she said they were working on updating their website with open retailers and their hours.
Buie said Bridge Street has implemented the following measures to protect guests and staff:
• All property employees and vendors that service the property will be required to wear face masks and gloves.
• All high touch-point common area locations will be frequently sanitized to include but not limited to: restrooms, trash cans, benches, and seating areas.
• Common area seating will be limited to encourage social distancing and/or control of gathering size
• Common areas, based on nature of area, may be closed to the public.
• New signage is being installed to remind guests of social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures to take.
