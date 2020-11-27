Stores and customers take precautions while Black Friday shopping

Black Friday shoppers moved forward amid the pandemic.

Health experts are now worried about the incoming surge from Thanksgiving gatherings and today's shopping crowds.

The CDC warns "shopping in crowded stores just before, on or after Thanksgiving" is a high-risk activity amid the pandemic, but that didn't stop people here in North Alabama.

Many shoppers say they decided as long as they wear masks and are careful, Black Friday shopping is well worth any risks.

"The way the year has gone, everyone was kind of worried that the holiday season might not be here at all, so just the fact that it's still here and still going on and people are still happy and excited is very great to see," said Haley Buie with Bridge Street Management.

Buie says after a year like 2020, there's nothing better than seeing people maintain the Black Friday shopping tradition.

"iI has been a busy Black Friday!" said Buie.

With hundreds of people coming out to shop, precautions are in place.

"We have a lot of six-foot spaced-out lines outside of the stores and they are slowly letting people in one group at a time as another person exits, they are also sanitizing and requiring masks," said Buie.

Shoppers say they haven't noticed any issues with people behaving in ways that violate CDC recommendations about Coronavirus.

"I feel like everybody has been good about it. There's a lot of different check outs you can go to," said shopper, Lydia King.

"Even with the guidelines and social distancing, shopping has been going pretty good," said shopper, Bennie Walker.

As the year comes to an end, customers say shopping for their loved ones gives them a sense of normalcy and hope.

"It feels good. I've been waiting on it for a long time," said King.

"It feels amazing to get out of the house and getting a fresh air, you know. Getting out and shopping until I drop," said Walker.

Buie says these precautions will be enforced in stores through the holiday season.