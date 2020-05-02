Store owner chooses to remain closed until she comes up with a safer re-opening plan

Retail stores across North Alabama are re-opening, but some are choosing to wait.

The owner of Mint Julep Market tells WAAY 31 a lot of her team members have health conditions, like asthma, so the store's front doors will be locked a little longer to keep them safe.

"We closed our store two weeks before because we kind of saw from data research what was coming, and realized not only could our customers be at risk, but we could also be at risk," said the owner of Mint Julep Market, Hillary Dunham.

The sound of a purchase hasn't been heard inside mint julep market for seven weeks now.

"We are doing the best that we can to still come up with a solution that works really well for everybody," said Dunham.

Owner Hillary Dunham says her gift boutique will remain closed a little longer as she comes up with a plan to keep employees safe.

"Some have asthma or they are taking care of relatives who are older," said Dunham.

She says she's also trying to figure out a way to keep customers as healthy as possible.

"We can figure out what it looks like to clean behind if they touch something, but there are so many uncertain things. What do you do if people try on clothes? How do you sanitize if someone touches 16 different candles?" said Dunham.

Dunham tells WAAY 31 although she's seen a decrease in income, safety comes first.

"There's so much that we don't know. We just don't know what it's going to look like. I would personally like more research," said Dunham.

She says she will continue curbside pickup and delivery for now.

"We want to be part of the reason that things are working right. So that's what we are trying to come up with, that solution," said Dunham.

Dunham tells WAAY 31 once she does re-open she will have a set list of guidelines, including requiring all employees to wear masks and customers to put on hand sanitizer as they enter.

Dunham says she plans to have the store re-open when the "Safer at Home" order expires on May 15.