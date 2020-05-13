Just like with professional wrestling, there are many people out there who say coronavirus is fake.
Well, one of wrestling’s biggest stars certainly isn’t one of them.
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin, the retired wrestling superstar, actor and television personality, has been taking heat this week for wearing a face mask to protect himself from coronavirus.
Yep, that’s the Alabama Crimson Tide spread across the bottom half of his face.
And surely that he’s wearing an Alabama face mask has no influence on the haters. Yeah, right! Most of the hate is because Austin is from Texas, and, by social media logic, therefore can’t support the Tide.
Austin put the selfie on his social media accounts, saying he was going on a beer run in Los Angeles.
Take a look below, and give him a follow.
And while you’re at it, which sports star would you like to see representing your No. 1 team?
Related Content
- 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin spreads Alabama love in coronavirus fight
- North Alabama retail stores require customers to wear masks to fight coronavirus spread
- WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey gives update on Alabama coronavirus fight
- Stay at home order issued for Alabama to fight coronavirus
- Huntsville spa working with employees, clients to fight possible spread of coronavirus
- Alabama coronavirus spread on similar pace with Tennessee, Louisiana based on last three days
- Alabama launches medical volunteer service to help combat spread of coronavirus
- North Alabama schools start hybrid learning programs to stop spread of coronavirus
- Bishop of Episcopal Diocese of Alabama suspends worship services amid coronavirus spread
- Alabama has 501 coronavirus cases