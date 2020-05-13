'Stone Cold' Steve Austin spreads Alabama love in coronavirus fight

Just like with professional wrestling, there are many people out there who say coronavirus is fake.

Well, one of wrestling’s biggest stars certainly isn’t one of them.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin, the retired wrestling superstar, actor and television personality, has been taking heat this week for wearing a face mask to protect himself from coronavirus.

Yep, that’s the Alabama Crimson Tide spread across the bottom half of his face.

And surely that he’s wearing an Alabama face mask has no influence on the haters. Yeah, right! Most of the hate is because Austin is from Texas, and, by social media logic, therefore can’t support the Tide.

Austin put the selfie on his social media accounts, saying he was going on a beer run in Los Angeles.

