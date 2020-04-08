'Stay at home': the toll isolation can take on you mentally

For nearly a month, Gloria Gann has been self-quarantined. She is in her 80's, and chose to isolate when she heard about schools shutting down.

She has even been avoiding physical contact with her own family.

"I get my energy from people," Gann said. "So when I'm closed in like this, I have to really work at staying positive."

Gann is in the same boat as many of us, feeling isolated. Psychiatrist Patrick Quirk said right now is the best time to focus on things you usually put off.

"The thing is to not just sit around twiddling your thumbs, and wondering what am I going to do," Quirk said. "But really having some purposeful goals for this time that you are alone."

If you are already struggling, a pandemic can heighten emotions.

"We have a crisis in the current day, it can also trigger those unresolved crises," Quirk said. "So we need to allow ourselves to kinda visit all those things on an emotion level, and on simplest terms, take some time to feel that."

For Genevieve Steele-Connell, she has been coping with mental health disorders since she was a teenager.

"I am a bipolar type 2, which means I have really low lows, and really high highs," Connell said.

This time of isolation has been especially challenging. She postponed her wedding, and said staying isolated can get her down.

However, she said she is still getting the support she needs and will use teletherapy to speak with her psychiatrist.

"It's so important for people to be comfortable in their own skin, comfortable in their own head," Connell said.

For Gann, she said she is staying strong and looking forward to the day she gets to embrace her loved ones.

"I keep in my mind, the importance of what I'm doing, how important this is, not just for me, but for everybody," Gann said.

Quirk said insurance is covering teletherapy. He said he has been getting new clients, and encourages people to reach out for help if they need it.