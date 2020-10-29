Statewide coronavirus dashboard for Alabama schools expected to be available Friday

On Thursday, WAAY 31 learned more about a statewide dashboard about coronavirus levels in schools that the Alabama Department of Public Health and State Board of Education are working on and expect to officially release on Friday.

Lead nurses in school districts across the state already have gone through orientation to learn what they're supposed to report to the state and how often.

WAAY 31 spoke with Morgan County Schools' lead nurse, Brenda Caudle, about her experience with the new state dashboard.

Caudle said the new dashboard won't be much of a change for her because Morgan County already has its own dashboard that she updates daily. The state dashboard will only be updated weekly, and one Morgan County mom doesn't think that will be very helpful.

“I feel like for the data to be beneficial that it would need to be more set up like a live dashboard with live numbers being reported, or at least daily," said Emily Smith.

Smith has a daughter in virtual schooling and a son in the traditional setting at West Morgan Middle School.

Lead nurses are expected to report the weekly total of self-reported positive cases among the district to the state every Wednesday morning. The state will then update the dashboard weekly. The Morgan County School District will still update its dashboard daily.

Caudle thinks the main purpose of the state dashboard will be to have the number of self-reported positive cases among schools in one location.

“This is just another area to kind of write down the complete numbers and break it down according to school systems in case someone is really just focused on what’s going on," said Caudle.

She believes this statewide dashboard will be beneficial to the districts that do not currently have one.

The statewide school dashboard will only release the number of positive cases among a school district and not the individual schools.