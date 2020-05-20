State’s hospitals, including North Alabama locations, get drug used to treat coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Public Health shared a list with WAAY 31 on Wednesday of hospitals that have received more Remdesivir, a medication doctors can use to treat hospitalized coronavirus patients. The list includes several North Alabama locations.
The state says more than 2,500 vials have already been received and shipped, and more is expected.
The following hospitals have already received the drug:
- Athens Limestone Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Bryan W Whitfield Memorial Hospital
- Community Hospital Inc.
- Cullman Regional
- Dale Medical Center
- DCH Regional Medical Center
- Decatur Morgan - Decatur campus
- DeKalb Regional Medical Center
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Flowers Hospital
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Hill Hospital of Sumter County
- Huntsville Hospital
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic Inc
- Lakeland Community Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center - South
- Medical Center Barbour
- Medical West
- Mobile Infirmary Medical Center
- Monroe County Hospital
- North Alabama Medical Center
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
- Providence Hospital
- Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
- Southeast Alabama Medical Center
- Springhill Memorial Hospital
- St. Vincent's Birmingham
- St. Vincent's East
- Thomas Hospital
- Troy Regional Medical Center
- UAB Hospital
- UAB Medical West
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of Alabama Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
- Vaughan Regional Medical Center
- Walker Baptist Medical
- Washington County Hospital
- Whitfield Regional Hospital