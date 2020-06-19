State superintendent to release fall education plan for Alabama schools

WAAY 31 learned new information Friday morning about the future of Alabama schools this fall.

Instead of releasing a fall school plan on Friday, State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey will meet with school superintendents Monday through Thursday, June 22-25, to discuss his draft plan for schools in the fall.

From there, Mackey will gather their input and release an official plan on Friday, June 26. This is according to Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols, who spoke to WAAY 31 Morning News Friday morning.

Nichols gave us a preview of next week's meeting and how schools are preparing now. You can watch this above.