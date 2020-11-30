State says two inmates with ties to North Alabama had coronavirus when they died

The Alabama Department of Corrections says two inmates were positive for coronavirus when they died.

Ash-Shakur Halim Shabazz, 60, was serving a 26-year sentence for rape and sodomy out of Houston County at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest. He died on Nov. 20.

The state said in a news release Monday evening that Shabazz, who had multiple preexisting medical conditions, was taken to an area hospital on Nov. 20 for additional care after experiencing coronavirus symptoms. He died at the hospital and an autopsy report concluded he was positive for the virus at the time of his death.

Another inmate, who was incarcerated for shooting into a school bus or building in Marshall County, died on Nov. 23 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The state says Danny Joe Mann, 66, was serving a 20-year sentence at Hamilton Community Based-Facility/ Community Work Center.

According to the department, Mann had multiple preexisting medical conditions and was transferred to a local hospital on Nov. 23 after showing symptoms of the virus. He was tested upon admission and received a positive result.

Mann remained at the hospital until his death.

In the news release Monday, the department confirmed eight new coronavirus cases among inmates at Limestone Correctional Facility and seven among staff members there.

You can find the Alabama Department of Corrections’ coronavirus dashboard here.