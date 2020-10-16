State ranks all but one county in North Alabama as high or very high risk for coronavirus

As of Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health ranks all but one of the counties in North Alabama as high or very high risk on its COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard.

Limestone, Lawrence, Morgan and DeKalb Counties are ranked as very high risk.

Colbert, Franklin, Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties are ranked as high risk.

Lauderdale County is ranked as moderate risk.

As of Friday, Oct. 16, 149,724 total cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since March, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Of those cases, it says 14,277 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

The department says 2,618 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Alabama in total.

You can find statewide numbers and information for individual counties on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard for coronavirus data here. You can find the COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard here.