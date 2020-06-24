State organization creates emergency coronavirus services for North Alabama immigrants

The Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice (ACIJ) is providing services such as a helpline and emergency monetary fund to immigrants living in Northern counties affected by coronavirus.

ACIJ North Region Organizer Evelyne Rivera says coronavirus has left the communities they help especially vulnerable.

"It has affected our community a lot because the community we help is the undocumented community and immigrants," Rivera said.

Rivera says they started a resource helpline during the pandemic called Ayuda Hotline.

“You can call there and we can connect you with resources in your communities that can go and receive food or you might need financial help and those things,” Rivera said.

She also says they started the emergency ACIJ Community Aid Fund that can help those who do not qualify for unemployment or federal stimulus benefits.

"We started an economic fund through our hotline where we are helping the people who apply for that fund to receive $400," Rivera said.

They are currently trying to raise more money so that the emergency fund can continue.

For COVID-19-related resources or to apply for the ACIJ Community Aid Fund call: 1-844-AYUDA-AL

To donate to the ACIJ Community Aid Fund: https://secure.everyaction.com/_3UaC3Jbm0awsMXW3LIkPQ2