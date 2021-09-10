State officials express their views on President Biden's vaccine requirement

President Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine order is causing tension between both the Democratic and Republican parties.

WAAY 31 spoke with state officials from both sides about this and learned their stance on the President's executive action.

State Representatives Mike Ball (R) and Anthony Daniels (D) agree that President Biden's new vaccine requirement goes beyond the division between political parties. They said it's heading into an individual's rights. However, they view it on opposite sides of the spectrum.

President Biden's executive order will require all federal employees and their contractors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As well as requiring businesses with 100 or more workers to enforce their employees to get vaccinated or get a weekly COVID test.

Ball said he views this order as President Biden overstepping his executive powers by enforcing vaccinations.

“The only way to have successful policies is to change hearts and minds first," Ball said. "Forcing somebody to do that doesn’t change hearts and minds, it creates push back, it creates resistance, and it increases fear and anxiety.”

Daniels said he views it as President Biden giving our country a way out of this pandemic.

“What do we say to the thousands of, you know, all the children that are on ventilators, and the lives that have been lost in this, and it’s easy for us to really defeat this virus," Daniels said. "Just get vaccinated, for those that can. There are some who have health conditions where they are unable to get vaccinated, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to put this behind us.”

Alabama Republican leaders are ready to fight the President's new executive order and take legal action.

Republican leaders, like Chairman of the Alabama GOP, John Wahl, have stated they believe people should choose to get vaccinated. Wahl said he believes it should be an individual's choice; Wahl believes the executive order is taking away a federal employee's choice.

Daniels and Wahl agree that the vaccine requirement shouldn't be viewed as one political party against another.

“We made this thing too political, and it shouldn’t be a political tool," Daniels said. "It should be something that we all stand up and say, ‘Here’s what we have to do, to move forward as a state, as a community, as a country, and hey, we’re going to make the sacrifices that it’s going to take for us to get to that point so that we’re able to defeat this common enemy of COVID-19.’”

“I actually don’t see this as a Republican or Democratic issue, I see this as a fundamental American issue, protecting the rights and the freedoms of American citizens, and their right to make their own health decisions," Wahl said. "I think this is not just Republicans. It is Republicans and Democrats who are concerned about this.”

Federal employees will have about 75 days to get vaccinated.