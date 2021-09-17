State health officer says Alabama is prepared to give out COVID booster shots

The FDA voted against recommending COVID booster shots for people 16 and up, but unanimously approved the recommendation of booster shots for those who are 65 or older or have a high risk of severe disease.

The White House calls the FDA's decision "an important step forward."

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris gave his COVID update Friday morning before the FDA made its vote, but that didn't stop him from saying Alabama is prepared to give out these third booster shots.

"I may try to get it under the wire," Kevin Powell said.

He is just shy of the cutoff age at 62 years old, but he is eager to get his third COVID shot.

"Anything we can do to better the odds. We're looking to do that," Powell said.

Powell's been afraid of getting COVID-19 since the pandemic began and got his vaccine as soon as it became available to him.

"It was a relief! It was a feeling of relief is what it was," Powell explained.

However, with a new contagious delta variant he's getting increasingly worried. That's because studies show the level of antibodies in your body starts to drop after a few months.

"We still have quite a bit of antibodies and we still should be safe. So, I'm kind of in that gray area. Kind of close, but not close enough," Powell said.

Dr. Harris says around 36,000 third doses have been administered in Alabama so far.

"We don't know if some of those people are immunocompromised people for whom those additional doses are recommended or these are just people who sought out a third dose because they wanted one or thought they needed one," Dr. Harris explained.

Dr. Harris says they were prepared to give out third doses to everyone 16 and up, but the FDA voted against that recommendation.

"We didn't think there was enough data to support that. We wanted to test the water with one foot really and make the vaccine recommendation initially for those over 65, those who have high-risk medical conditions that put them at risk of serious disease," Director of the Vaccine Education Center Dr. Paul Offit said.

Still, Dr. Harris knows booster shots will be inevitable and knows Alabama is prepared.

"Vaccine shortage is not an issue. Vaccines are widely available. There is no shortfall," Dr. Harris said.

There are some steps that still need to take place before we can start administering booster shots to people over 65. It still needs to be approved by the CDC. There will be another meeting with vaccine advisers next Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the FDA's decision.

The state health department says getting your first COVID shots still remains the priority and is the most important way to bring the pandemic under control.