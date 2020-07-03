State designates Colbert, Limestone counties as Very High Risk for coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Public Health late Friday afternoon updated its coronavirus risk status rankings for the state’s 67 counties.

These are the rankings for the level of risk of people contracting coronavirus in each county. They range from Low Risk to Moderate Risk to High Risk to Very High Risk.

The biggest change in North Alabama came in Colbert County.

On Tuesday, the department classified Colbert County as Low Risk.

Friday, it elevated Colbert County to Very High Risk.

Limestone County was elevated from Moderate Risk on Tuesday to Very High Risk on Friday.

Two counties saw their rankings drop.

Jackson and Mashall counties both were listed as Very High Risk on Tuesday. Now, they are both at High Risk.

These counties kept the same designations over the two periods:

Lauderdale County: High Risk

Franklin County: Moderate Risk

Lawrence County: Very High Risk

Morgan County: Moderate Risk

Madison County: Very High Risk

DeKalb County: Very High Risk

Get more on the designations HERE and information on the number of cases in each county HERE