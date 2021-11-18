State, DeKalb County leaders create scholarship for kids of first responders

State and local leaders gathered for a "Back the Blue" event to unveil a special tribute after another tough year for first responders due to Covid-19.

Alabama’s House Majority Leader, Nathaniel Ledbetter, was among the special guests honoring first responders. He said it’s important to recognize all they work they do for so many in their community.

One of the big honors announced was a special scholarship for children of first responders to go to college in Sand Mountain.

"I think we owe them a great deal of gratitude, because you know, they're the line that stands between us and trouble, or they're the line that stands between us when an accident occurs and always on the scene," Ledbetter said.

This event was a moment for laughs, but also for remembrance. Ledbetter said there have been five first responders lost to Covid-19 in DeKalb County. Anna Morgan Duke of the Alabama Forestry Association said these events are a way to let responders know their work isn't in vain.

"A lot of times, they do work that we don't even realize that they're doing," Duke said. "So, we're very appreciative of them. Even though we don't live in the communities we visit a lot of the times, we're thankful for them all over the state."

Because of the hardships over the last year, Ledbetter said they decided to create a scholarship for kids of first responders. It'll be a yearly, $5,000 scholarship to Northeast Alabama Community College.

All this to say "thank you for everything" to those who do so much for their community.

"We raise our families here, and we live in this community, so we want to work together to make it better, and certainly these people that work in emergency personnel give us a great example to do that," said Ledbetter.

Right now, the scholarship is only for one prospective student, but this is not a one-time thing. Organizers hope to add more money and open it up to even more kids.