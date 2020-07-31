State: Only 1 North Alabama county ranked at Very High Risk for coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday updated its coronavirus risk status rankings for the state’s 67 counties.

It now has placed eight of the 10 counties that make up North Alabama in the High Risk for coronavirus ranking.

Lawrence County is the only North Alabama county ranked as Very High Risk. Last week, it was ranked as High Risk.

Jackson County is the only North Alabama county ranked as Moderate Risk. Last week, it was ranked as High Risk.

These are the rankings for the level of risk of people contracting coronavirus in each county. They range from Low Risk to Moderate Risk to High Risk to Very High Risk.

The counties listed as High Risk this week are: Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties.

Last week, Marshall County was ranked as Very High Risk but now is dropped to High Risk.

Also last week, DeKalb County was ranked as Moderate Risk but now is elevated to High Risk.

