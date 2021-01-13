State: No more coronavirus vaccine appointments available at Alabama county health departments

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Wednesday afternoon that there are no more appointments available to get the coronavirius vaccine at county health departments.

People can still call the hotline at 1-855-566-5333 to get put on a waiting list.

See the full news release below:

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is aware that the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline is experiencing difficulties. Staff continues working to expand vaccine scheduling capabilities at the call center. At present there are no more appointments available at county health departments, but the call center will take your contact information and add it to a waiting list. Callers will be contacted as soon as more appointments are available.

The demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to exceed supply as there are more than 326,000 health care workers and nearly 350,000 people in Alabama who qualify for a vaccine because they are 75 years old and older. Hotline personnel are working to schedule persons in the 75-plus age group, law enforcement officers, and firefighters for immunization appointments beginning January 18.

General information about COVID-19 is available through the COVID-19 Information Hotline number, 1-800-270-7268, and at alabamapublichealth.gov.