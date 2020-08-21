State: Most of North Alabama at Low Risk for coronavirus; Risk rises in Franklin, Marshall

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday updated its coronavirus risk status rankings for the state’s 67 counties.

It now has placed six of the 10 counties that make up North Alabama in the Low Risk for coronavirus ranking.

Three of the 10 counties are classified as Moderate Risk.

Franklin County is the only North Alabama county ranked as High Risk. Last week, it was ranked as Moderate Risk.

These are the rankings for the level of risk of people contracting coronavirus in each county. They range from Low Risk to Moderate Risk to High Risk to Very High Risk.

The counties listed as Low Risk this week are: Colbert, DeKalb, Jackson Lauderdale, Madison and Morgan counties.

This is a significant drop in threat level for DeKalb and Jackson counties, which were ranked as High Risk last week.

Last week, Marshall County was ranked as Low Risk but this week is elevated to Moderate Risk.

In addition to Marshall County, the other three counties listed at Moderate Risk this week are Lawrence and Limestone.

