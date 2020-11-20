State: Most of North Alabama at Very High or High risk for coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday updated its coronavirus risk status rankings for the state’s 67 counties.

It now has ranked six of the 10 counties that make up North Alabama as Very High Risk for coronavirus. That includes DeKalb, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties.

Three of the 10 counties are classified as High Risk. That includes Colbert, Jackson and Limestone counties.

Franklin County is the only North Alabama county ranked as Moderate Risk.

These are the rankings for the level of risk of people contracting coronavirus in each county. They range from Low Risk to Moderate Risk to High Risk to Very High Risk.

