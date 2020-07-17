State: Most North Alabama counties now at ‘Very High Risk’ for coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday updated its coronavirus risk status rankings for the state’s 67 counties.

It now has placed seven of the 10 counties that make up North Alabama in the Very High Risk for coronavirus ranking.

These are the rankings for the level of risk of people contracting coronavirus in each county. They range from Low Risk to Moderate Risk to High Risk to Very High Risk.

The counties listed as Very High Risk are: Colbert, Jackson, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.

Franklin and DeKalb counties are ranked as High Risk.

Marshall County is ranked as Moderate Risk.

Last week, Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson and Madison counties were ranked as Very High Risk.

Limestone County was High Risk; Lauderdale, Marshall and Morgan counties were Moderate Risk; and Lawrence County was Low Risk.

Lawrence County had the biggest week-to-week change, going from Low Risk to Very High Risk.

