State: Large gatherings likely cause of recent spike in Alabama coronavirus cases

After the state of Alabama reported 2,262 new positive coronavirus cases on Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health released a statement on the increase.

The department said it wants the public to understand these are new cases and not old data.

See the state's coronavirus dashboard HERE and read the full statement below:

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reports that COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state, as indicated by case numbers reported today.

These numbers do not reflect a backlog of data and include both confirmed and probable cases.

Preliminary analysis indicates that a large number of these cases are from social gatherings of more than 10 persons, including attendance at such events as fall or Halloween parties, sporting events, work related meetings, and church sponsored activities.

Other contributors to these numbers are cases in the preschool, school, and college age population, as well as some cases in healthcare workers, congregate settings, long term care, and travel.

ADPH reminds that persons should assess risks for exposure to COVID-19 and be aware that situations where there are increases in crowds, opportunity for close contact, and attendance in closed in spaces provide more opportunities for spread of this virus.

ADPH urges all Alabamians to follow social distancing, respiratory hygiene, and the use of cloth face coverings to reduce transmission of COVID-19.

All persons diagnosed with COVID-19 must remain in isolation for 10 days after onset of symptoms if symptomatic or from date of test if asymptomatic.

Adherence to home quarantine of 14 days from last exposure to a case for close contacts is critical to further control this virus, as the incubation period for this illness is two to fourteen days.

Persons cannot test out of home quarantine and persons refusing to adhere to quarantine requirements place others at risk.

Recent CDC information indicates that over 10 percent of cases of COVID-19 might be missed if home quarantine were shortened from the existing time frame.

More research is needed before any changes can be made in current CDC recommended guidance.