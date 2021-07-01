State: DeKalb, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison counties at ‘Very High Risk’ for coronavirus spread

The Alabama Department of Public Health has classified four North Alabama counties as “Very High Risk” and two counties as “High Risk” for coronavirus.

This classification is determined by the risk of spread in the counties based on the number of new cases in those counties in the last week.

In the new classifications released Thursday, DeKalb, Lauderdale, Limestone and Madison counties are at “Very High Risk” for transmission.

Last week, those four counties were classified as “Low Risk.” The state has not said what caused such dramatic changes in a week.

Jackson and Marshall counties are at “High Risk" in the updated data.

Colbert County is at “Moderate Risk.”

Franklin, Lawrence and Morgan counties are classified as “Low Risk.”

According to data last updated by the state on Wednesday:

DeKalb County has had 36 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Lauderdale County has had 38 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Limestone County has had 21 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Madison County has had 154 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

