State: Coronavirus risk drops in 4 North Alabama counties, rises in 2

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday updated its coronavirus risk status rankings for the state’s 67 counties.

These are the rankings for the level of risk of people contracting coronavirus in each county. They range from Low Risk to Moderate Risk to High Risk to Very High Risk.

The state updates them each Friday.

The biggest change in North Alabama came in Lawrence County.

On July 3, the department classified Lawrence County as Very High Risk.

Friday, it downgraded the county to Low Risk.

Lauderdale, Limestone and Marshall counties also had their risk levels lowered.

Lauderdale County dropped from High Risk to Moderate Risk, Limestone County dropped from Very High Risk to High Risk, and Marshall County dropped from High Risk to Moderate Risk.

The risk levels in two North Alabama counties increased.

Franklin County's risk was elevated from Moderate Risk to Very High Risk.

Jackson County was elevated from High Risk to Very High Risk.

These counties kept the same designations as July 3:

Colbert County: Very High Risk

Morgan County: Moderate Risk

Madison County: Very High Risk

DeKalb County: Very High Risk

Get more on the designations HERE and information on the number of cases in each county HERE