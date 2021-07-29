State: All of North Alabama ranked at highest level for community transmission of coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Thursday it no longer will update its weekly county-by-county coronavirus risk map.

This is to align with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicators and overall levels of community transmission in the last seven days, the department said. The categories are Low, Moderate, Substantial and High

"The dashboard has been redesigned to help people better understand the current transmission levels in their communities and the impact of COVID-19 in Alabama," the department said in a news release.

This new map, updated Thursday, puts all of North Alabama - and all but three of the state's 67 counties - in the High overall level of community transmission category.

Lamar and Macon counties are ranked as Substantial. Perry County is listed as Moderate.

No counties are listed as Low

The 10 counties that make up North Alabama are: Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan.

The state also no longer provides the number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed in each county.

Now, it provides the number of Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests for coronavirus given in each county in the last seven days, and the number of those that have come back as positive.

According to data updated by the state at 10 a.m. Thursday:

Colbert County had 81 positive NAAT tests out of 362 tests in the last 7 days.

DeKalb County had 185 positive NAAT tests out of 483 tests in the last 7 days.

Franklin County had 69 positive NAAT tests out of 235 tests in the last 7 days.

Jackson County had 80 positive NAAT tests out of 536 tests in the last 7 days.

Lauderdale County had 108 positive NAAT tests out of 522 tests in the last 7 days.

Lawrence County had 50 positive NAAT tests out of 171 tests in the last 7 days.

Limestone County had 156 positive NAAT tests out of 752 tests in the last 7 days.

Madison County had 598 positive NAAT tests out of 3,992 tests in the last 7 days.

Marshall County had 193 positive NAAT tests out of 702 tests in the last 7 days.

Morgan County had 157 positive NAAT tests out of 1,028 tests in the last 7 days.

