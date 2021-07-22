State: All of North Alabama, most of Alabama at ‘Very High Risk’ for coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Public Health has classified all 10 North Alabama counties as "Very High Risk" for coronavirus, according to new data released Thursday.

In total, 59 of Alabama's 67 counties are now classified as "Very High Risk" for transmission of the virus.

The 10 counties that make up North Alabama are: Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan.

In data released July 15, Colbert and Jackson counties were the only North Alabama counties not ranked as "Very High Risk." Colbert County was ranked as "Moderate Risk" and Jackon County was at "Low Risk."

Also last week, 47 of the state's 67 counties were classified as "Very High Risk,"

This classification is determined by the risk of spread in the counties based on the number of new cases in those counties in the last week.

According to data last updated by the state at 10 a.m. Thursday:

Colbert County has had 48 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

DeKalb County has had 139 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Franklin County has had 49 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Jackson County has had 90 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Lauderdale County has had 152 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Lawrence County has had 20 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Limestone County has had 148 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Madison County has had 449 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Marshall County has had 140 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Morgan County has had 127 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

See the full Risk Map HERE