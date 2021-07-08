State: 5 North Alabama counties at ‘Very High Risk’ for coronavirus spread; 3 at ‘Low Risk’

The Alabama Department of Public Health has classified five North Alabama counties as "Very High Risk" for coronavirus, according to data released Thursday.

Those five counties are Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone, Marshall and Morgan.

In data released July 1, Lauderdale and Limestone counties were ranked as "Very High Risk." Marshall County was ranked as "High Risk," Colbert County was ranked as "Moderate Risk," and Morgan County was at "Low Risk,"

This classification is determined by the risk of spread in the counties based on the number of new cases in those counties in the last week.

In this week's data, three North Alabama counties - Franklin, Jackson and Lawrence - are ranked as "Low Risk." Franklin and Lawrence counties had that same rank last week. For Jackson County, it's an improvement from last week's rank of "High Risk."

Also last week, DeKalb and Madison counties were ranked as "Very High Risk." This week, they've improved to "Moderate Risk."

According to data last updated by the state Wednesday:

Colbert County has had 27 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

DeKalb County has had 30 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Franklin County has had 5 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Jackson County has had 63 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Lauderdale County has had 46 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Lawrence County has had 4 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Limestone County has had 37 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Madison County has had 159 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Marshall County has had 43 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

Morgan County has had 41 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days.

