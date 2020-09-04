State: 5 North Alabama counties at Low Risk, 4 at Very High Risk for coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday updated its coronavirus risk status rankings for the state’s 67 counties.

It now has ranked five of the 10 counties that make up North Alabama as Low Risk for coronavirus.

Four of the 10 counties are classified as Very High Risk.

DeKalb County is the only North Alabama county ranked as High Risk.

These are the rankings for the level of risk of people contracting coronavirus in each county. They range from Low Risk to Moderate Risk to High Risk to Very High Risk.

The counties listed as Low Risk this week are: Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone, Marshall and Morgan.

The counties listed as Very High Risk this week are: Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence and Madison.

