Stand Up Live Huntsville closes until further notice due to coronavirus

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 8:37 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Stand Up Live Huntsville says it will remain closed until further notice due to concerns about coronavirus.

If you have tickets through March 30, you will be contacted in the next few days about rescheduled dates and refunds. If your show has already been canceled, you will receive a refund.

Stand Up Live says customers can direct any questions to boxoffice@standuplive.com or (256) 261-3374.

