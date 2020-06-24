Staff member at Limestone Correctional Facility tests positive for coronavirus

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) confirmed a staff member at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest tested positive for coronavirus.

The department said the staff member is self-quarantining.

An update sent Tuesday evening also confirmed cases at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women, Ventress Correctional Facility and the Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery.

ADOC says it’s investigating to find out which, if any, inmates or employees were exposed to staff members who tested positive. They will be notified to self-quarantine.

Right now, 96 coronavirus cases among staff statewide remain active.

In its Tuesday update, ADOC says three inmates at Easterling Correctional Facility tested positive for coronavirus, and another inmate at Tutwiler tested positive.

Fifty-four total cases of coronavirus have been confirmed among the inmate population, and 36 of these remain active.