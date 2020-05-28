Brindlee Mountain Primary School staff, parents react to year plagued by tornado, coronavirus

Students across North Alabama had a tough school year because of the coronavirus, but students and staff at Brindlee Mountain Primary School may have been hardest hit.

That’s the school in Marshall County destroyed by a tornado in January.

"This is my 22nd year teaching kindergarten and it’s the craziest year I’ve ever had," said Joan Prance, kindergarten teacher.

Prance summed up the thoughts of most parents and staff at Brindlee Mountain Primary School.

Thursday in masks and gloves, they handed out report cards and rewards, six feet apart.

"It’s been a struggle but but we’ve been getting through it. We’ve leaned on each other and been there for each other," said April Henry, administrative assistant.

On January 11th, a tornado destroyed the school.

After the tornado, students and staff moved out of the building, here to the old Brindlee Mountain Middle School where students and staff were only in this building for six weeks and four days before they had to change their plans again and go to online learning because of the pandemic.

"Thankful that they got to come back to school for what time they did after the tornado and with the coronavirus coming in so shortly afterwards, it’s going to make it hard on the second graders because they don’t get to say goodbye to everyone," said Wanda Matchum, parent.

Parents say they’re grateful for the teachers and staff who helped them through everything.

"We really are proud of all of the teachers and they staff, they have been wonderful," said ," said Matchum.

The hashtag brindlee strong took on a whole new meaning this year.

As teachers and staff say goodbye to this school year, they are hopeful for the next.

"We got through the tornado and we’ll get through this too," said Prance.

If parents did not have time to pick up their children's report cards Thursday, they can go to the school Friday from 8 am to noon.

It's a drive thru and staff are wearing masks and gloves.