St. John Paul II Catholic High School in Huntsville to start remote work amid coronavirus concerns

A notice was sent home to parents on Friday.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 1:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

St. John Paul II Catholic High School in Huntsville will start remote instruction from March 16 through April 13 due to concerns about coronavirus.

All school-related activities during this period are cancelled or postponed.

The school says students will not lose instructional days or be counted absent if they participate in the online work and submit it as assigned.

