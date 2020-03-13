St. John Paul II Catholic High School in Huntsville to start remote work amid coronavirus concerns

St. John Paul II Catholic High School in Huntsville will start remote instruction from March 16 through April 13 due to concerns about coronavirus.
A notice was sent home to parents on Friday.
All school-related activities during this period are cancelled or postponed.
The school says students will not lose instructional days or be counted absent if they participate in the online work and submit it as assigned.
