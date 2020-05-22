Sports Page Lounge & Deli in Huntsville closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at Sports Page Lounge & Deli in Huntsville tested positive for coronavirus.

The business says the employee is asymptomatic, and it is working with the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health on guidelines. As of Friday, it is closed.

The business says it could reopen in 48 hours, but they are going to wait until Tuesday.

Every employee is getting tested, and we’re told they won’t reopen until they have all of the test results.

The business is also working to sanitize according to guidelines.