Special type of syringe gets more doses out of COVID-19 vials

A special type of syringe can get more doses out of COVID-19 vaccine vials, which can help more people get vaccinated.

We spoke with North Alabamians who are anxious to get their first dose of the vaccine.

"It was about two weeks ago my husband put our name in, you know, and they told us the website to go to," said Debbie Martinez, Huntsville resident.

Martinez and her husband are finally eligible to get the vaccine after the state expanded eligibility to include people 65 and older this week.

But neither of them have been able to get an appointment.

"We just moved here from Colorado and most of the people we know have already gotten their first shot. So, if we'd been in Colorado we probably would have gotten one," said Martinez.

Low-dead-space syringes would allow more people to get the vaccine, because the syringe eliminates gaps between the plunger and needle allowing for an extra dose.

Which can go a long way in getting people like Floyd Martinez vaccinated.

"He's a Type II diabetic so, you know we wanted to get him in as soon as possible," said Martinez.

They do not mind waiting, though.

"There's people out there, they need it way more than we do. You know teachers, EMTs, all of that," said Martinez.

Pfizer does have FDA approval to get a 6th dose out of the shot vials, but there is a shortage of the low-dead-space syringes that can get that extra dose out.