The show goes on at Sparkman High School Theatre with added coronavirus safety measures

Next week, family and friends will experience a familiar musical that will be presented in a unique, COVID-safe way at Sparkman High School Theatre in Madison County.

WAAY 31 spoke with a few members of the cast to show us how they're debuting new masks on the big stage.

All the actors and actresses are taking these masks off and found a creative way to still follow COVID regulations and put on a show you'll remember.

"There was a time that we thought because of COVID, we weren't going to get to do a show, but now, we have these masks and we've made accommodations," said Hannah Perry.

Perry is playing the character of 'Belle' in the musical "Beauty and the Beast."

Masks like that will be worn by the entire cast, so you can experience the show and they can sing comfortably.

Before, they were using the clear masks that had the connector piece on the nose, but they quickly realized that had to change.

"All our noses were just rubbed raw, because it was just rubbing and after that show, we got these, and now, it's easier to sing in, easier to breathe in," said Blake Westmoreland.

"They move with the chin. They don't cut off the nose," said Perry.

When you enter the theatre, everyone must wear a mask and there will be social distancing in place. There will also be sanitizing stations across the venue to use.

Westmoreland is playing 'Prince Adam' and is a senior, along with Perry. They told us it's an honor to be able to put on a show, even if it will look a little bit different.

"Just from not knowing if we're going to have a show to being here, a week out, it's really impressive...Like all we've put together," said Westmoreland.

"I know that we've been wanting this for years now, and we finally have it and it's just a really wonderful experience for all of us," said Perry.

All tickets are being sold online and none will be offered at the door for any show day. The school wants to remind you seating is limited to 20% capacity inside.